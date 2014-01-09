Wednesday 17 June 2026

Teva confirms appointment of Erez Vigodman as president and CEO

Generics
9 January 2014
teva-erez-big

Somewhat sooner than expected, Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), the world’s largest generics drugmaker, has confirmed recent reports, saying that Erez Vigodman has been appointed president and chief executive, effective February 11.

Mr Vigodman (pictured) will succeed acting president and CEO Eyal Desheh, who was temporarily named to the post following the ousting of former CEO Jeremy Levin last fall (The Pharma Letter October 30, 2013), and he will return to his previous position as group executive vice president and chief financial officer of the company. Mr Desheh had been viewed by some as a permanent candidate for the post.

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