Teva dips as it reports downturn on 1st-qtr sales and earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) yesterday reported results for the first quarter of 2021 that met earnings expectations but not sales, leading the Israeli generics giant’s shares nearly 2% lower at 3,271 shekels by close of trading on Wednesday.
Revenues were $3.98 billion, a decrease of 9% or 10% in local currency terms, compared to the first quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to lower revenues from generic, OTC and respiratory products and from Copaxone (glatiramer acetate in our Europe segment. Global Copaxone sales for the quarter fell 15% to $276 million.
On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, operating income for the quarter was $434 million, compared to $191 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income was $1.08 billion, a decrease of 13%. The decrease was mainly due to lower profit in our Europe segment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze