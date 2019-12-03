Sunday 11 January 2026

Teva discusses plans for diversification of its business

Generics
3 December 2019
teva-logo-big

Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) plans to significantly diversify its business and to expand into new sales markets during the next several years, according to recent statements made by Kåre Schultz, chief executive of the company.

As Mr Schultz told in an interview to the Russian Vedomosti paper, particular attention will be paid for the further strengthening of its international presence, that will take place by the increase of its presence in the markets of Russia, Latin America and China, reports The Pharma Letter’s Russia correspondent.

At present the average annual growth rates for the company in these markets are estimated at 4%-6%, however, as part of its plans, a further increase of these figures in the coming years is expected.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
New data could help Teva's CGRP blocker to stand out
2 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Teva's Austedo gains second regulatory approval, now in China
18 May 2020
Generics
Teva boasts its generic meds saved US healthcare system $41.9 billion
12 February 2020
Generics
Teva sells its only manufacturing plant in Russia
8 December 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze