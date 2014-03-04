Teva gains approval for generic Evista in the USA

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) says it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its generic equivalent to Evista (raloxifene) Tablets, 60mg, in the USA.

Teva, the world’s largest generics drugmaker, says it was first to file, making the product eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity. Teva will begin shipping the product within the next 30 days.

Osteoporosis drug Evista, which is marketed by US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), had annual sales of around $824 million in the USA, according to IMS data as of December 2013 quoted by Teva.