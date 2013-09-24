Thursday 8 January 2026

Teva gains favorable court ruling in Azilect patent case

Generics
24 September 2013
Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has gained a favorable ruling in its patent infringement lawsuit against US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) over its Azilect (rasagiline tablets) patent which covers methods of treating Parkinson’s disease.

The US District Court for the District of New Jersey has upheld the validity of Teva’s patent. Teva anticipates the court will enter judgment that prevents Mylan from launching its generic version of Azilect until Teva’s patent expires in 2017.

Teva filed a lawsuit suit against Mylan in October 2010. Similar lawsuits were filed against Watson and Orchid in October 2010, Apotex in May 2011 and Sandoz in April 2012. Teva reached settlement agreements with Watson, Apotex and Orchid earlier this year. Sandoz has agreed to be bound by a final judgment in the case against Mylan.

