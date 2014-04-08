Teva launches first generic Lovaza in USA

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) says it has received US Food and Drug Administration approval of the generic equivalent to Lovaza (omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules, USP.
Teva, the world’s largest generic drugs maker, believes it is first-to-file and thus far is the only company to receive an approval from FDA. The company added that it plans to commence shipping the triglyceride lowerer immediately.
Lovaza, marketed by UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSEP GSK), had annual sales of around $1.1 billion in the USA, according to IMS data as of December 2013 quoted by Teva.
