Teva launches generic Intuniv and Actonel in USA

Israel-headquartered generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) had a busy day yesterday, when it announced the launch of two products in the USA.

First up, Teva debuted its generic equivalent to Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Shire’s (LSE: SHP) Intuniv (guanfacine) 1mg, 2mg, 3mg, and 4mg. Guanfacine extended-release is a non-stimulant drug for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) that can be used alone, or as an add-on to stimulant medications. ADHD is the most common neurobehavioral disorder diagnosed in children in the USA, where it affects one in 10 children and half of these children are diagnosed by the age of six.

“Guanfacine extended-release tablets join Teva’s current generic line of seven ADHD products,” commented Brendan O’Grady, president and chief executive, North America Generic Medicines, adding; “We recognize the need to make affordable generic treatment options available to patients with ADHD.”