Sunday 11 January 2026

Teva prevails in Narcan nasal spray patent dispute

Generics
8 June 2020
teva-logo-big

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) rose 2.1% to $12.84 in after-hours trading Friday, after it was revealed that the US District Court for the District of New Jersey has ruled in favor of the Israel-based generics giant in a patent infringement lawsuit regarding a generic version of Narcan (naloxone HCl) nasal spray for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Claims from four patents related to Narcan were found to be invalid, according to the ruling by a New Jersey federal judge. The lawsuit, filed by Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: OPNT) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS), alleged that Teva’s generic version of Narcan nasal spray infringes the drug’s patent. Opiant shares plunged nearly 32% to $11.70 pre-market this morning, while Emergent was down 20.25% at $78.00.

Emergent, which acquired the drug along with its $735 million buy of Adapt Pharma in 2018, intends to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Teva settles with Rhode Island on opioid-related claims
22 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Emergent BioSolutions in $735 million deal to acquire Narcan maker
29 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
US FDA approves Adapt's Narcan nasal spray for opioid overdose
19 November 2015
Generics
Pandemic stockpiling over, sales deflate at Teva
5 August 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze