Friday 9 January 2026

Teva’s flat 1st-qtr sales and higher earnings beat expectations

Generics
1 May 2015
teva-logo-big

Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has reported that first-quarter 2015 revenues amounted to $5.0 billion, in line with revenues in the like 2014 period, but beating analyst expectations of $4.84 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and the divestment of the US OTC plants, revenues grew 8%.

Non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) gross profit was $3.1 billion, up 2% from the first quarter of 2014. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 61.5%, compared to 59.7% in the first quarter of 2014. GAAP gross profit was $2.8 billion compared to $2.7 billion. GAAP gross profit margin was 56.9% in the quarter, compared to 53.9% in the first quarter of 2014. Non-GAAP earnings per share grew to $1.36 from $1.23 last year, well beating the forecasts of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, who expected EPS of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Raises full-year guidance

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze