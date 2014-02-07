Teva’s full year results steady led by Copaxone sales up 8%

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has released its full year results for 2014 showing that total revenue is steady at $20,314 million, less than half a percent down from $20,317 million in 2012.

For the full year 2013, non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $4.3 billion and $5.01, a decrease of 9% and 6%, respectively, compared to $4.7 billion and $5.35 in 2012. GAAP net income and GAAP EPS were $1.3 billion and $1.49 compared to $2 billion and $2.25 in 2012.

It also reported fourth quarter results of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS of$1.2 billion and $1.42, an increase of 6% and 8%, respectively, compared to $1.1 billion and $1.32 in the fourth quarter of 2012. These results were ahead of forecasts by analysts, according to Reuters, who expected the company to post a profit of $1.40 a share excluding one-time items on revenue of $5.19 billion. Teva’s share price rose as much as 27% in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on the news trading to 161 shekels, reported Israeli news service Haaretz.