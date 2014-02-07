Friday 9 January 2026

Teva’s full year results steady led by Copaxone sales up 8%

Generics
7 February 2014
drugs_pills_tablets_big

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has released its full year results for 2014 showing that total revenue is steady at $20,314 million, less than half a percent down from $20,317 million in 2012.

For the full year 2013, non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $4.3 billion and $5.01, a decrease of 9% and 6%, respectively, compared to $4.7 billion and $5.35 in 2012. GAAP net income and GAAP EPS were $1.3 billion and $1.49 compared to $2 billion and $2.25 in 2012.

It also reported fourth quarter results of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS of$1.2 billion and $1.42, an increase of 6% and 8%, respectively, compared to $1.1 billion and $1.32 in the fourth quarter of 2012. These results were ahead of forecasts by analysts, according to Reuters, who expected the company to post a profit of $1.40 a share excluding one-time items on revenue of $5.19 billion. Teva’s share price rose as much as 27% in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on the news trading to 161 shekels, reported Israeli news service Haaretz.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze