Teva to acquire Infarmasa to expand Latin American footprint

Israel-based generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Nasdaq: TEVA) says that it has acquired announced today the acquisition of Corporacion Infarmasa, a top-10 pharmaceutical company in Peru, from the Rohatyn Group and Altra Investments. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Infarmasa manufactures and commercializes branded and unbranded generic drugs, primarily corticosteroids, antihistamines, analgesics and antibiotics. Its portfolio consists of over 600 registered products, of which over 500 are currently marketed. Infarmasa’s product offerings will greatly enhance Teva’s portfolio in the market, especially in the area of antibiotics, where Infarmasa has the leading brand in Peru, the Israeli firm said.

The company also has two manufacturing facilities in Lima and a comprehensive development pipeline. The combination of Corporacion Medco (Teva’s existing operation in Peru) and Infarmasa will be one of the top two pharmaceutical companies in the country, it is claimed.