Teva vice chairman Moshe Many to leave post for 'personal reasons'

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) announced yesterday that the vice chairman of its board of directors, Moshe Many, has requested to leave his position effective January 1, 2014. Prof Many will remain a member of Teva's Board.

Amir Elstein has been appointed to the position of vice chairman, effective January 1, 2014, and will serve in this position until the 2014 annual meeting of shareholders. Mr Elstein, who rejoined the Teva board in January 2009, most recently held the position of executive vice president, global pharmaceutical resources.

Comes after CEO resignation