TLC and Strides partner to launch liposomal amphotericin B in India

Specialty pharma company TLC (Nasdaq: TLC) and India-based Strides Pharma Science (NSE: STAR) have teamed up to help alleviate the recent surge in COVID‐19 associated mucormycosis cases in the Asian country.
They have announced that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India has approved TLC’s New Drug Application (NDA) of amphotericin B liposome for injection 50mg (known as Ampholipad in Taiwan and AmphoTLCTM in India) for immediate importation per approved usage and indication, to aid in the country’s emergency of acute liposomal amphotericin B shortage.
AmphoTLCTM will be imported from Taiwan by Stelis Biopharma, the biotech arm of Strides group, which will launched and distribute it in India immediately.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze