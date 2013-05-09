Total real per capita spending on medicines in the USA fell 3.5% in 2012

Total spending on US medicines fell 3.5 percent on a real per capita basis in 2012 and the use of health care services overall declined for the second consecutive year, according to a new study released today by the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.
The report - titled Declining Medicine Use and Costs: For Better or Worse? – finds that total dollars spent on medications in the USA reached $325.8 billion last year, or real per capita spending of $898, down $33 from 2011. Underlying drivers for the overall decline in health care service use included fewer patient visits to office-based physicians, fewer non-emergency admissions to hospitals and outpatient facilities, and a less severe flu season in the early part of 2012. Patent expiries in 2012 contributed $28.9 billion to the reduction in medicine spending. This was their largest-ever impact as millions of patients accessed lower-cost generic versions of additional medicines.
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