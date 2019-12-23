Wednesday 25 March 2026

Towa Pharma acquiring Esteve's generics business

Generics
23 December 2019
merger-large

Japan’s Towa Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4553) today announced that it will acquire 100% ownership of Pensa Investments, the generics division of the Spanish privately-held pharmaceutical company Esteve.

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