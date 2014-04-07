Troubled Ranbaxy to be acquired by Sun Pharma for around $4 billion

In something of a surprise announcement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) revealed this morning that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire fellow Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359) in an all-stock transaction.

Sun Pharma noted that pending regulatory approvals, the transaction, which is valued at $4 billion including the assumption of debt ($3.2 billion net), is expected to close by the end of 2014. The deal has been approved by both companies’ boards of directors and Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568), which has a controlling 63.4% stake in Ranbaxy. Pursuant to the merger, Daiichi Sankyo will receive a stake of about 9% in the expanded Sun Pharma, and will have the right to nominate one director to Sun Pharma’s board of directors. Daiichi acquired its stake in Ranbaxy in 2008 for a transaction cost of between $3.4 billion and $4.6 billion (The Pharma Letter June 16, 2008).