Sunday 11 January 2026

UAE seeks investment and cooperation with Indian pharma

Generics
27 May 2021
india_modi_big

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sought Indian investment in the pharmaceutical sector.

Amin Alamiri, the UAE’s assistant undersecretary of health policy and licensing at the Ministry of Healthy and Prevention (Mohap) said at a virtual healthcare conference in Dubai that the nation has "great cooperation" with India, and that the UAE would be eager to support any Indian pharma or medical industry that was looking to "invest with us."

The UAE government is looking to provide incentives, including financial contributions, and is ready to make efforts to create a full ecosystem to support Indian generic drug manufacturing companies having strong research and development facilities. The UAE has also expressed a strong desire to set up manufacturing facilities for vaccines by Indian companies.

As key stakeholders from UAE and India gathered together virtually to deliberate on exploring new avenues for partnership between the two countries, the importance of countries cooperating in the pharma and medical sector and how affordable, world-class services could be made available to the common man were among the many topics of discussion.

Need for deeper engagement highlighted by pandemic

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said the close cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic was encouraging. The pandemic has highlighted the need for deeper engagement between health systems as the world today is more inter-dependent and connected and people work in multiple geographies, he said.

The discussions that had taken place at the first UAE-India Healthcare Conference 2020 were also highlighted. The Indian ambassador to the UAE is counting on the support of the overseas community to reverse the tide of the deadly virus that has hit the country hard.

Not just the UAE, but the world has been witness to the vital role played by the Indian pharmaceutical sector in meeting the unprecedented demand for medicines, said Mr Kapoor.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
India pushes for vaccine diplomacy in South Asia
11 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
India's pharma industry an asset to the world, says Prime Minister Modi
10 July 2020
Biotechnology
UAE investment a boost for UK life sciences
24 March 2021
Generics
Pharma raw material shortage pushing India to regulate bulk drug prices
1 June 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze