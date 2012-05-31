UCB buys majority stake in local drugmaker to expand in Brazil

Belgium’s leading pharma company UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) says it has signed an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Meizler Biopharma, a privately-owned Brazilian drugmaker, creating Meizler UCB Biopharma SA.
Although the companies have agreed to not disclose financial terms, UCB says that the transaction foresees performance-related milestone payments in the coming years as well as an option to purchase the remaining 49% later in time.
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