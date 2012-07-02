UK's NHS spending on most advanced medicines set to decline, new study reveals

The UK’s total National Health Service (NHS) spending on medicines is well under control, whilst expenditure on innovative branded medicines is actually set to shrink in real terms and as a proportion of the health care budget over the next three years, according to a new forecast published by the Office of Health Economics, for the trade group the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

This has raised concerns from the head of the research-based pharmaceutical industry in the UK about how little the NHS is spending on the most innovative medicines and the slow speed at which patients can access new treatments compared with our European neighbors.