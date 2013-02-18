Wednesday 17 June 2026

Ukraine pharma industry appeals to President on some new drug law provisions

Generics
18 February 2013

Ukraine's Association of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, APRAD, has written to the country's President appealing for amendments to some of the proposed moves on the licensing of imports of medicines and the definition of "active pharmaceutical ingredient" that was passed by the Parliament last year (The Pharma Letter August 6, 2012).

The APRAD letter stated: "We believe that access to medicines for all Ukrainians should be free and open, and the legislation should help to preserve the health and lives of everyone by increasing competition in the market and lower prices for effective, safe and quality medicines. The Law of Ukraine No 5038-VI On Amendments to Some Laws of Ukraine on the licensing of imports of medicines and the definition of "active pharmaceutical ingredient" is one that poses a threat to the life and health of Ukrainians, depending on the treatment of life-saving medications of foreign production."

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