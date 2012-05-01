Ukraine to introduce reference pricing and plans for prescription system

The Ukraine Ministry of Health and domestic producers of pharmaceuticals have signed a memorandum of understanding to regulate the prices of hypertension and diabetes drugs, reports Sebastian Gensior, writing on the europe-health-care-eu web site.
The pilot project will begin as of June 1 and there will be a price stop on hypertension drugs. Patients suffering from hypertension can also receive discounts on drugs if they show a prescription from a doctor.
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