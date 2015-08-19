Update on International Generic Drug Regulators Pilot

The International Generic Drug Regulators Pilot (IGDRP) was launched in April 2012 in the face of mounting pressures that confront generic drug review programs worldwide and a willingness on the part of regulatory agencies to pursue collaboration and convergence to help mitigate these pressures.

The IGDRP operated for a three-year period on interim operating procedures for the Pilot. The seventh and final meeting of the International Generic Drug Regulators Pilot took place in Singapore, November 2 to 5, 2014.

The IGDRP Steering Committee recognized the considerable progress made by the Pilot and recommended extending the initiative for a further two years, from January 2015 to December 2016 and to change the initiative's name to 'International Generic Drug Regulators Program'.