US Appeals Court puts temporary stop on sales of generics of AstraZeneca's Pulmicort Respules

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) announced last Friday (May 24) that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a temporary injunction blocking generic manufacturers from distributing generic versions of Pulmicort Respules (budesonide inhalation suspension) in the USA until the Court rules on AstraZeneca’s appeal of a District Court decision that found one patent protecting the product to be invalid and another patent not infringed. As a condition of the injunction, the Court has also ordered that AstraZeneca post a bond in the amount of $72 million.
“We intend to vigorously defend the intellectual property rights protecting Pulmicort Respules,” said Paul Hudson, executive vice president, North America.
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