US appeals court reverses paroxetine order in favor of Mylan

US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) today (July 23) announced that the US Third Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a summary judgment ruling dismissing Mylan's claim for breach of contract against UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) relating to paroxetine hydrochloride extended-release (ER) tablets, an antidepressant marketed by GSK as Paxil and Seroxat.
In May 2012, federal judge in New Jersey has ruled in favor of GSK, giving it permission to sell generic Paxil to Canadian generics firm Apotex. Mylan accused GSK of breaching a licensing agreement that gave it an exclusive right to market and sell generic Paxil. The judge ruled that right only lasted for two years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze