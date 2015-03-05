Thursday 8 January 2026

US court rules Actavis’ Atelvia patents invalid

Generics
5 March 2015
medical_legal_law_big

The US District Court for the District of New Jersey has found that Ireland-headquartered Actavis’ (NYSE: ACT) US Patent Nos 7,645,459 and 7,645,460 protecting Atelvia (risedronate sodium delayed-release tablets, 35mg) in the USA are invalid.

Actavis' Warner Chilcott unit had accused Israel-based generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) of infringing two patents. Teva had previously acknowledged infringements, but US District Judge Faith Hochberg in yesterday’s ruling said the claims raised by Warner Chilcott were "obvious" and fell short of level of innovation necessary to warrant patent protection

"We are disappointed in today's ruling and strongly disagree with the Court's decision," said Brent Saunders, chief executive and president of Actavis, adding: "We are reviewing the decision and will evaluate all available options to defend our intellectual property rights on Atelvia, including an appeal."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze