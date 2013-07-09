US District Court issues final judgment in favor of Mylan in Brovana patent dispute

US generics and specialty drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) revealed yesterday (July 8) that the US District Court for the Southern District of New York has issued a Final Judgment and Order following a ruling by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Mylan Specialty, Dey Pharma.

The Order states that five of Mylan's patents related to its Perforomist (formoterol) Inhalation Solution are valid and enforceable. Furthermore, the Order states that Sunovion Pharmaceuticals’ Brovana (arformoterol), a lung disorder treatment, infringes each of those patents.

Follows previous settlement