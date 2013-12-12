US FDA approves first generic versions of antidepressant drug Cymbalta

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved the first generic versions of drug major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) antidepressant Cymbalta (duloxetine delayed-release capsules).
Cymbalta is Lilly best-selling drug and posted 2012 sales of $4.7 billion. The drug’s patent expired on December 11, clearing the way for the launch of cheaper versions of the drug from generic drugmakers.
The generic drugmakers that have received FDA approval to market copy versions of duloxetine are Indian companies Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, Sun Pharma Pharmaceuticals USA and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, as well as Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
