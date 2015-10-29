US generics makers slam House budget plan

Commenting on legislative moves in the US House of Representatives, US Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) president and chief executive Chip Davis said: “Today’s House proposal seeks in part to balance the budget on the backs of America’s vulnerable Medicaid population, and will reduce patient access to affordable generic medicines
This is especially disappointing, he noted, when there exists an alternative bipartisan solution that would provide billions in savings to the health care system, and that would not compromise patients’ access to the medicines they need.
“Policymakers who are serious about keeping prescription drugs affordable for Americans should reject the provisions in today’s budget proposal dealing with Medicaid rebates that could eviscerate already strained state budgets and limit patient access to lower-cost generics,” he urged.
