Sunday 11 January 2026

US government Brief shows dramatic growth in generic drug use has generated 'substantial savings' for consumers

Generics
22 December 2010

The US Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has released an Issue Brief, titled Expanding the Use of Generic Drugs, which found that the greater use of copy medicines has generated “substantial savings” for consumers.

This Brief concluded that there is a clear consensus that generic savings are now a large and important source of health care savings. Increases in cost savings from greater substitution of generics for therapeutically equivalent drugs appear possible, though these increases are likely to be small relative to total spending on drugs. Limited evidence indicates that state prescribing laws that allow consumers more choice in whether to use generics reduce generic drug use.

Moreover, it stated, increased availability of generic drugs by eliminating pay-for-delay agreements and speeding Abbreviated New Drug Application reviews by the Food and Drug Administration also shows promise for increasing savings. The Federal Trade Commission estimates that American consumers could save $35 billion over the next 10 years due to earlier access to generic drugs if pay-for-delay agreements were eliminated. Although the FDA ensures that reviews of ANDAs for first generics are not delayed, speeding reviews of subsequent generic competitors may further decrease generic prices, as research shows that more generic competitors lead to lower prices. However, without analysis of the pending ANDAs, the economic significance of the review delays cannot be assessed, said the ASPE.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze