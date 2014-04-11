Thursday 8 January 2026

US Judge enforces settlement deal between Mylan and Endo over generic Frova

Generics
11 April 2014
US generic major Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) today confirmed that a federal district court has granted its request to enforce a settlement agreement between Endo Pharmaceuticals, part of Endo Health Solutions (Nasdaq: ENDP), and Mylan on patent litigation in connection with Mylan's filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application) for frovatriptan succinate, a generic version of Endo’s Frova, which is used to treat acute migraine headaches in adults.

As a result, the Court has vacated its January 28, 2014, decision in favor of Endo regarding the parties' patent litigation over this product, which could have prevented Mylan from launching its generic version of Frova until after the expiration of US Patent 5,464,864 patent on November 7, 2015. By enforcing the settlement, Mylan can launch its product under the terms of the settlement, contingent on final Food and Drug Administration approval.

For the 12 months ending December 31, 2013, frovatriptan had US sales of around $66.4 million, according to IMS Health data quoted by Mylan.

