US Medicare likely to run out of funds in 2024; Congressional Affordable Medicines Caucus

The US Trustees of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds report on the current and projected financial status of the two programs warns that, if the 2010 health care reform legislation does not achieve its expected cost saving, the programs will not have sufficient funding.

Social Security expenditures exceeded the program’s non-interest income in 2010 for the first time since 1983. The $49 billion deficit last year (excluding interest income) and $46 billion projected deficit in 2011 are in large part due to the weakened economy and to downward income adjustments that correct for excess payroll tax revenue credited to the trust funds in earlier years. This deficit is expected to shrink to about $20 billion for years 2012-2014 as the economy strengthens.