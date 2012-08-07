Sunday 11 January 2026

US Medicare prescription drug premiums to remain steady for third straight year

Generics
7 August 2012

Average basic premiums for Medicare prescription drug plans in the USA are projected to remain constant in 2013, according to Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Kathleen Sebelius. The average 2013 monthly premium for basic prescription drug coverage is expected to be $30. Average premiums for 2012 were projected to be $30 and ultimately averaged $29.67.

At the same time, since the law was enacted, seniors and people with disabilities have saved $3.9 billion on prescription drugs as the Affordable Care Act began closing the “donut hole” coverage gap, she noted.

“Premiums are holding steady and, thanks to the health care law, millions of people with Medicare are saving an average of over $600 each year on their prescription drugs,” said Secretary Sebelius.

