US regulator calls for divestment for Endo Health’s acquisition of Boca Pharmacal to proceed

US specialty health care firm Endo Health Solutions (Nasdaq: ENDP) and its takeover target generic drugmaker Boca Pharmacal have agreed to a settlement resolving US Federal Trade Commission charges that Endo’s $225 million cash acquisition of Boca would be anticompetitive (The Pharma Letter August 29, 2013).

Under the settlement, the companies will relinquish their rights to market and distribute four generic multivitamin fluoride drops for children, and will sell three other generic drugs in development.