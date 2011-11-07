US Rep Bass introduces legislation to save taxpayer money under Medicaid

US Congressman Charles Bass (Republican, New Hampshire) has introduced bipartisan legislation in the House of Representatives that will encourage and incentivize states to use cost-saving generic prescription drugs in the Medicaid program, saving the program millions of dollars every year. Representatives Jo Ann Emerson (Republican, Missouri) and Peter Welch (Democrat, Vermont) are original cosponsors of Rep Bass' bill, the Affordable Medicines Utilization Act of 2011 (HR 3342).
Following on the heels of similar bipartisan legislation introduced in July by US Senators Scott Brown (Rep, Massachusetts), Ron Wyden (Dem. Oregon) and John McCain (Rep, Arizona), the Affordable Medicines Utilization Act of 2011 would give states a share of the savings the federal government would receive through greater generic use.
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