US Sen Harkin and others urge FDA to avoid delays of generic drug approvals

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Tom Harkin (D-Iowa), along with Senators Jay Rockefeller (Democrat, West Virginia), Charles Schumer (Dem, New York), Debbie Stabenow (Dem, Michigan) and Sherrod Brown (Dem, Ohio) sent a letter to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Margaret Hamburg urging the Food and Drug Administration to help ensure Americans have access to affordable generic drugs as soon as possible by making timely regulatory decisions.
Patent exclusivity for Pfizer’s Lipitor (atorvastatin), the most widely prescribed drug in US history, is due to expire in June of this year, and introduction of a generic version could save billions of dollars a year for Medicare Part D, Medicaid, Veterans’ Affairs and consumers, the letter stated.
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