US Supreme Court to rule on liability of generic drugmakers

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments on whether Americans who suffer side effects caused by generic drugs can hold the drugmaker liable. This case, Mutual Pharmaceutical v Bartlett, will decide the responsibility generic makers have in the overall design of the drugs they produce. The Court is expected to announce its ruling later this year.
Three lower courts concurred, awarding Karen Bartlett $21 million in damages for her serious injuries caused by the analgesic sulindac, an off-patent NSAID indicated for arthritis marketed by Mutual Pharmaceutical. Mutual argues it is only making a copy of the brand drug, and therefore it has no legal responsibility for its design or safety.
Court decision could undermine FDA’s authority, says GPhA
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze