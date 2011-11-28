USA's SOHM acquires Novatrend to expand presence in India

California, USA-based generic drugmaker SOHM (Pinksheets: SHMN) has announced the acquisition of business and brands of privately owned Novatrend Medicament, a manufactures pharmaceutical raw material based in Pune, India. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Shailesh Shah, president and chief executive of SOHM stated, that he believes it is an important strategic move for SOHM, “expanding our presence in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical market,” and noting that the transaction “will bring in a range of Dermatology and Cosmeceutical products to the product portfolio of SOHM.”
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