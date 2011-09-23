Use of generic Rx drugs saved US consumers and the health care system $931 billion over past 10 years, study finds

An independently conducted analysis showing that the use of generic prescription drugs in the USA has saved consumers and the health care system $931 billion over the last 10 years (2001-2010).
The analysis, conducted for the Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) by the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics and IMS Health, shows that in 2010 alone generic drug use generated nearly $158 billion in savings, an average of $3 billion every week.
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