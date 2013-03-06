USPTO grants Pfizer reissue patent for Celebrex, extending term to Dec 2015

Global pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) said yesterday that the US Patent & Trademark Office has granted the company a reissue patent (US Patent No RE44048), covering methods of treating osteoarthritis and other approved conditions with celecoxib, the active ingredient in Celebrex.

The reissue patent will expire on December 2, 2015, which includes six months of pediatric exclusivity. The basic patent for celecoxib expires on May 30, 2014, which also includes six months of pediatric exclusivity. Celebrex generated US sales of $1.75 billion for Pfizer last year.