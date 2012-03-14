Valeant goes shopping again, buying branded generics from Gerot Lannach

Acquisitive Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) says it has signed an agreement to buy certain assets from Gerot Lannach, a branded generics pharmaceutical company based in Austria.
Around 90% of sales relating to these assets are in Russia, along with a strong presence in certain other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Gerot Lannach's largest product is acetylsalicylic acid, a low dose aspirin. Total revenue for these products in 2011 was around $55 million, which represented sales growth of greater than 20% over 2010. Valeant will acquire the assets for less than three times sales, with up to an additional $20 million in prospective milestone payments, based on future performance objectives.
Exploring other opportunities
