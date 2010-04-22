Valeant to acquire pharmaceutical company in Brazil for $56 million

California, USA-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International says that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire an unnamed, privately-held pharmaceutical company located in Brazil, for 97 million reals ($56 million).

The Brazilian company primarily focuses on branded generics and over-the-counter (OTC) products and had annual sales of around 49 million reals in 2009. Over the past five years, the company has delivered a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15% in local currency terms. The transaction, which is subject to customary conditions, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2010 and will be accretive to Valeant in 2010.