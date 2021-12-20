Monday 12 January 2026

Vifor and American Regent settle Injectafer patent litigation

Generics
20 December 2021
patent_trademark_legal_big

Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIF0N) and its partner American Regent, Daiichi Sankyo’s (TYO: 4568) US subsidiary, today announced that they have reached settlement agreements with Mylan Laboratories, part of Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS), the newly-formed generics power-house resulting from the merger of Mylan and Pfizer, and Sandoz, which is about to be spun out of Novartis (NOVN: VX), that resolve the patent litigation brought in response to Abbreviated New Drug Applications seeking approval by the US Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Injectafer (ferric carboxymaltose).

Shares of Vifor, which last week accepted an $11.7 billion takeover offer from Australia’s CSL Limited, moved up 1.75% to 162.50 Swiss francs on the news.

Under the terms of the settlements, Vifor Pharma and American Regent will grant Mylan Laboratories and Sandoz licenses to market generic ferric carboxymaltose products in the USA beginning July 1, 2026 (subject to US FDA approval). Details of all settlements are confidential.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ferinject/Injectafer benefit to exercise capacity in heart failure patients is 'significant'
7 December 2016
Biotechnology
Vifor and Travere ink licensing deal for sparsentan, worth $190 million
16 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Vifor announces positive results for heart med Veltassa
21 December 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze