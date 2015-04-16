Vitruvias forms partnership with Sunny Pharmtech for high value generics

Taiwan-based Sunny Pharmtech, a developer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished-dose drugs, has formed a strategic partnership with US generics firm Vitruvias Therapeutics to co-develop a varied portfolio of generic drugs.
The agreement will leverage the research, development, and distribution capabilities of each company to quickly and efficiently develop and commercialize generic products in markets that currently exceed $400 million. Each company will have a 50% stake in product portfolio, and the first Abbreviated New Drug application (ANDA) will be tentatively filed in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Will develop difficult products in under-served US markets
