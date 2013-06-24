Waiver from European Commission to help exporting for US pharmaceutical manufacturers

The US Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday (June 21) that the USA is now a “listed country” the European Commission (EC) so that US companies need not obtain an export certificate from the FDA before shipping certain pharmaceutical products to Europe.
Without the waiver, all US companies shipping active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to Europe after July 1, 2013 would have had to first submit documentation from the FDA that the product was manufactured in accordance with Europe’s Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
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