Wockhardt's "poor cleaning practices and forged documents" lead to recall of 16 drugs in the UK

Pharmacies, clinics and wholesalers in the UK have been asked to return 16 different medications made by Indian drugmaker Wockhardt (BSE: WOCK) as part of a precautionary recall by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
The action was taken after manufacturing deficiencies were identified by the MHRA at Wockhardt’s Waluj site in India. The MHRA said that, although the affected medicines have not been manufactured to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, there is no evidence of a patient safety risk from medicines that have been sold in the UK.
An MHRA statement said deficiencies identified during a routine inspection in March included a low risk of cross-contamination because of poor cleaning practices and defects in building fabric and the ventilation systems at the site. There was also evidence of forged documents relating to staff training records that had been rewritten. The MHRA is working with Wockhardt and other international regulators to resolve these issues.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze