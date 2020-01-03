Sunday 11 January 2026

WuXi STA launches large-scale oligonucleotide production

Generics
3 January 2020
wuxi-chanzhou-big

STA Pharmaceuticals (WuXi STA) – a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec (SHA: 603259) – today announced the opening of its large-scale oligonucleotide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China.

This significant milestone marks WuXi STA’s establishment of a comprehensive one-stop platform to support the process R&D and manufacture of oligonucleotide active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from pre-clinical to commercial. It enables customers around the world to advance promising new oligonucleotide therapies more rapidly to market for the benefit of patients.

Nucleic acid drugs have gradually become a hot area in the global innovative drug industry and many nucleic acid drugs have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in recent years. To help customers accelerate new drugs to market, WuXi STA is continuously strengthening its oligonucleotide platform. The new facility, with over 30,000 square feet, is located at WuXi STA’s Changzhou site. With its operation, the Changzhou site can manufacture oligonucleotide APIs up to 1 mol/synthesis run, to better meet the increasing demand of our customers.

