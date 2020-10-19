Zentiva reinforces Greek presence

Czech Republic-based drugmaker Zentiva said today it is reinforcing its presence in Greece by signing a partnership with the company Lavipharm for representation, promotion, and distribution of its pharmaceutical products in Greece.

With an established presence in Europe, Zentiva continues to strengthen its capabilities and service offering for people, by partnering with Lavipharm.

"We are very proud to strengthen our presence in Greece where we want to play a key role by delivering more high-quality and affordable medicines that people depend on every day. Zentiva joined forces with Lavipharm to establish a ground presence in the country and strengthen Zentiva's position in Europe," said Xavier Lasserre, head of Commercial, Zentiva, adding: "Through this new partnership, we are convinced that the combination of our two businesses will bring value to patients in Greece."