Zentiva reinforces Greek presence

Czech Republic-based drugmaker Zentiva said today it is reinforcing its presence in Greece by signing a partnership with the company Lavipharm for representation, promotion, and distribution of its pharmaceutical products in Greece.
With an established presence in Europe, Zentiva continues to strengthen its capabilities and service offering for people, by partnering with Lavipharm.
"We are very proud to strengthen our presence in Greece where we want to play a key role by delivering more high-quality and affordable medicines that people depend on every day. Zentiva joined forces with Lavipharm to establish a ground presence in the country and strengthen Zentiva's position in Europe," said Xavier Lasserre, head of Commercial, Zentiva, adding: "Through this new partnership, we are convinced that the combination of our two businesses will bring value to patients in Greece."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze