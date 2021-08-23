Monday 12 January 2026

Zydus Cadila gains 180-day exclusivity for Xeljanz generic in USA

Generics
23 August 2021
zydus-big-1

Zydus Cadila, a part of Cadila Healthcare (BOM: 532321), today announced it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) KAK inhibitor Xeljanz XR (tofacitinib) extended-release tablets, 11mg and 22mg in the USA.

Zydus was the first Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filer on tofacitinib extended-release tablets 22mg and currently holds 180-day exclusivity on this strength.

Tofacitinib extended-release tablets had annual sales of around $2,082 million in the USA for the year ending June 2021 according to IQVIA data. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Russian drugmaker PSK Pharma launches generic of Pfizer's tofacitinib
28 November 2022
article
Zydus gets rights to gastro drug Actibile
28 March 2016
Biosimilars
Cadila Healthcare at the forefront of innovation in India, says analyst
2 June 2021
Generics
Zydus reaches patent settlement on Qudexy
13 January 2017


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze