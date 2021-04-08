Zydus Cadila gets US FDA nod for Imbruvica generic

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila, part of Cadila Healthcare (BOM: 532321), has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market ibrutinib capsules, 70mg and 140mg, a generic of blockbuster cancer drug Imbruvica.
Ibrutinib belongs to a class of drugs known as kinase inhibitors and is used to treat certain cancers, such as mantle cell lymphoma or marginal zone lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma, and Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia.
The branded drug is marketed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). Global Imbruvica net revenues were $5.314 billion in full-year 2020, an increase of 13.7%, with US net revenues of $4.305 billion and international profit sharing of around $1 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze