Zydus launches Ibyra, a generic version of olaparib, in India

In what the company describes as “a significant stride towards making advanced cancer treatment accessible to all,” Indian drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences has launched olaparib, a PARP inhibitor marketed by UK pharma major AstraZeneca as Lynparza, under the brand name Ibyra in India.

The drug will target specific genetic mutations prevalent in certain types of cancers, paving the way for more tailored and effective treatment approach.